How Titan, a home-grown brand, has made waves in the market

While HMT was known for its automatic and hand-wound watches, Titan introduced quartz technology to India. Initially, it offered over 150 models for both men and women. Titan leveraged the Tata name to build trust, as the brand Hegde and Golay, with which Tata was associated, did not perform well in the market. At that time, imported watches from the Gulf and Europe were available, but their authenticity was questionable as they were often smuggled. Establishing trust was paramount for Titan, which is why it used the Tata name to instil confidence in customers.