How Titan, a home-grown brand, has made waves in the market

Our guest author delves into Titan's strategic use of Tata's trust factor to establish its brand in India's evolving watch industry.
For a long time, the Indian watch market was dominated by the public sector giant HMT Watches. Consumers had limited choices, primarily imported watches and a few local brands like Timestar and Camy. There was a strong demand for a broader range of watches in the mid-80s. At that time, Indian consumers viewed watches primarily as functional items rather than lifestyle products. Under these circumstances, Titan unveiled its stylish watches 37 years ago, launching a collection of world-class timepieces in major cities. This marked the beginning of the Titan story, a success that continues to this day. The brand has become synonymous with watches and has extended its reach into jewellery, eye care, and perfumes.
While HMT was known for its automatic and hand-wound watches, Titan introduced quartz technology to India. Initially, it offered over 150 models for both men and women. Titan leveraged the Tata name to build trust, as the brand Hegde and Golay, with which Tata was associated, did not perform well in the market. At that time, imported watches from the Gulf and Europe were available, but their authenticity was questionable as they were often smuggled. Establishing trust was paramount for Titan, which is why it used the Tata name to instil confidence in customers.
Titan adopted a straightforward strategy, offering consumers a wide choice in style and design at competitive prices targeting different customer segments. Initially, Titan introduced four brands: Classique, Spectra, Exacta, and Fastrack. Since then, the company has continually introduced new designs to keep consumers engaged. Each visit to a Titan showroom offers fresh, innovative designs, reinforcing the brand's image. Titan's success stemmed from its positioning as an international-style watch brand, supported by strong product, distribution, customer support, marketing, and advertising strategies.
Titan disrupted traditional watch retailing by showcasing its products in department stores, fashion boutiques, and restaurants with high foot traffic. The brand also opened Titan shops and franchises, revolutionising watch retail. These outlets were strategically located, making Titan watches easily accessible. Titan's distribution strategy evolved with the rise of e-commerce, particularly gaining traction during the COVID-19 pandemic when online sales surged across various product categories.
Titan's goal was to create aspiration and desire among watch buyers. The brand positioned its watches as world-class with an international feel, aiming to make them the most desirable watches to own or gift. Titan's campaigns showcased the products as heroes, effectively communicating their appeal. Early launch campaigns highlighted the products well, and over time, the brand introduced human elements to maintain interest without sacrificing product visibility. The balance in their communications ensured that the watches remained the focal point.
One of the most enduring aspects of Titan's advertising has been the music track of Mozart’s 25th Symphony, which has become one of Indian advertising's most memorable tracks. This track, contemporised and adapted over the years, has become a strong brand property that connects easily with consumers.
Titan rewrote the history of the watch industry. HMT, a household name in the 1970s, could not compete with Titan and eventually succumbed to Titan's smart and aggressive marketing. Titan expanded beyond watches into the fashion space, entering the jewellery and eye care markets. The brand's clear mantra was to offer world-class products in the fashion space. Today, Titan's focus remains on innovation and providing high-quality products across various categories. The brand continues to evolve, keeping in mind business challenges and exploring new categories that fit its overall positioning and core values.