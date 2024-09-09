How to build long term client relationships

We may be a young firm, but we’ve managed to keep clients around for the long(ish) haul—some for as long as seven years, the age of Admatazz. So, while today’s piece in this column may not be relevant to the industry giants and old timers (they know the value of long term) it may benefit young agencies to approach business development from a different point of view. Long-term agency-client relationships are not dead, not at all. It's a different game altogether and not too many people visit that playground. We do and this is what worked for us: