How to build long term client relationships

Our guest author offers insights on how young agencies can thrive by prioritising long-term client relationships over short-term wins.
As part of a digital-first agency, one of the most common points in our presentations is the dwindling attention span of users. The reality is, it’s not just the target audience—it’s the entire industry grappling with this short attention span. Campaigns go viral one day and are forgotten the next. Trends are adopted at lightning speed—one day it’s CGI, the next, it’s a trending socialite posing with your brand, and before you know it, you’re back to posting sassy comments on random reels to “increase visibility.” Even brand custodians rarely last more than a few years before a new one steps in, bringing a fresh tone and approach.
Quick content, short-term projects, performance marketing only during peak seasons - these "10-minute delivery" marketing solutions have emerged in response to the industry's shrinking attention span.
However, since day one, we’ve chosen a more traditional approach, focusing on building long-term relationships with serious clients. Has it cost us the chance to add 20 more logos to our "Our Clients" slide on the credentials deck? Yes. Was it worth it? Absolutely! This approach gave us the depth we needed to tackle the bigger marketing challenges we solve today—the very challenges that created the demand for our industry in the first place. Businesses and brands need these solutions. They need partners who think long-term.
We may be a young firm, but we’ve managed to keep clients around for the long(ish) haul—some for as long as seven years, the age of Admatazz. So, while today’s piece in this column may not be relevant to the industry giants and old timers (they know the value of long term) it may benefit young agencies to approach business development from a different point of view. Long-term agency-client relationships are not dead, not at all. It's a different game altogether and not too many people visit that playground. We do and this is what worked for us:
Understanding a client isn’t just about ticking off a list of questions. Dive deep, hold workshops, site visits, and have endless Q&A sessions to really get the brand. Sure, we have got frameworks, but nothing is off-the-shelf. Each approach should be customised to fit the client’s unique needs. The effort you put in at the start pays off when you’re still working together years down the line.
Execution is important, but strategic thinking is what sets you apart. Always ensure you have a core team of “thinkers” on the job, no matter how small the account. Early on, we have worked hard on strategy even for the smallest clients. Fast forward a few years, those clients are still with us – thus we know it eventually pays off!
Feedback can be scary, but it’s essential. Don’t wait for problems to arise; actively ask our clients what’s working and what’s not. We even push for third-party assessments to see how effective our work has been. This helps improve and shows clients that they are working with an agency that is serious about their success, and not just ticking boxes. Reviews are stressful but they work.
Nobody’s perfect. Mistakes happen. What matters is how you handle them. When we mess up, we own it. We are upfront with clients, admit when something didn’t go as planned, and work with them to fix it. This honesty builds trust and shows clients that we are in it for the long haul.
In a world obsessed with hitting numbers, take a different route. We don’t set revenue targets for our account strategists and managers like we do in new business development. Instead, we focus on how well they achieve the client’s goals. This means no upselling just for the sake of it. No “let's do an emotional topical film” if it doesn’t align with the bigger picture. Focus on making sure the client succeeds, which naturally leads to a stronger, longer relationship and eventual uptick in revenue for us.
No matter how big or small the client, have a model or an Annual Operating Plan (AOP) in place. It’s all about showing the client the bigger picture and what can be achieved together over the year. A solid AOP keeps everyone aligned and focused on long-term success.
Long-term agency-client relationships aren’t dead; but one should be committed to what some might call a “boring” approach - one that prioritises long-term partnerships and genuine problem-solving over quick wins. We have follwed this and we believe this approach benefits everyone involved, from the agency to the client, and ultimately, the entire marketing ecosystem.
Give me a Wieden+Kennedy-Nike partnership over a hundred fleeting one-off projects any day. Those enduring relationships are where real innovation happens, where brands evolve, and where meaningful, lasting impact is made.
(Our guest author is Samyaak Jain, Head - Client Relations & Business Growth, Admatazz)