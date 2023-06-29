How to match client expectations in PR

RoI and measurement: Ultimately, you need to agree on how you will evaluate the performance of the consultancy and the team. Hence, it’s important to identify and agree on the measurement that the client and consultancy will follow to review the effectiveness and the final outcome of the various PR activities. There is always a difference of opinion when it comes to PR measurement. So, this has to be cleared at the beginning and followed for the entire period. If required, create a sample demo of the measurement matrix you plan to follow for total clarity.