In pursuit of a wiser capitalism

Most brand communication, however, comes off as ineffectually sociopathic because at the end of the day the implicit dominant cultural understanding is that a company will likely say and do anything to get in the consumer's pants. Strategists and creatives are determined to outdo one another in showcasing their brilliance and creativity. It’s easy to be led astray by exuberance. The consumer is a major conspirator in the act of purchase; but it is up to brands to charm, dazzle, seduce relentlessly until the buyer is hooked – all with a view to defeating the competition.