Knocking out challenges with the 1-2 combination

It is interesting to see how the process of creating brand communication has progressed over the last decade. Different corporate systems have approached it differently, many installing proprietary formats to inspire structured thought. And while these have their merits, often serving at the very least, as an organised way in which to get clients to download their thoughts; several get lost in the labyrinth of filling in those queries. Often, these forms (for lack of a better word) are completed as merely yet another bureaucratic process to initiate things. Needless to say, the work which emerges looks a lot like ‘work’, to use a polite euphemism. The prospects of any kind of spark emerging seem as remote as the possibility of coherent dialogue taking place on any news channel debate these days. The whole situation appears like it could do with the addition of a bit of adrenaline.