Looking at marketing through 'Pygmalion’s spectacles'

To understand the profound impact these technologies can have for modern marketers, let’s just look at a few spaces we are all very familiar with. Consider the modern trade environment. While the word “modern” is used to describe it, there is little that is modern about it. AR is driving a lot of innovation in this space. The ability to augment traditional spaces has become an invaluable tool for brands struggling to ensure that the retail environment remains an engaging touchpoint for consumers. A passive shopping aisle or an end cap can now become a touchpoint for active engagement. An all too familiar product can come alive and engage with the consumer, literally ensuring that the product comes alive on the shelf. Brands who have experimented with AR in the retail environment have found very high levels of shopper engagement which has a direct and immediate impact on sales. In most cases, the deployment of AR has been strategic in nature, but now more and more brands are exploring how they can use AR as a more omnipresent tool in the retail space.