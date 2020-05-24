Marketing as an art even for teachers...

To quote an example: Online learning with the current pandemic situation; many teachers, are trying to cope with and learn new tools to be able to deliver their class online while being aware that’ the parents are watching them. A teacher is continuously marketing themselves and the school, while they are teaching a set of students. I think parents have been underestimating teachers overly and their capability of making or breaking a nation. If I were to quote one specific teacher from history, it is none other than Acharya Vishnu Gupta who is otherwise known as Chanakya. In 325 BC, at a time when we were not privileged to have any such sophisticated communication platforms, he still had managed to unite Indians against the invasion of Alexander the Great. He was the creator of ‘Akhand Bharat” – the concept of undivided India, and we are India because a great teacher like Chanakya lived on this land, a long time ago.