Marketing in the brave new world

So, as frontline warriors in the war for relevance and demand creation, brand custodians need to rededicate themselves to the basics which lie at the core of marketing – customer centricity. Keep your head down and ears close to the ground because from what you hear, you will be able to create product, propositions and processes designed for the new normal. This is critical because, as I said right at the start, the world we're heading towards now is not the one we came from. It will be bold and new, and brands that take the lead in defining it will reap advantage versus those which, as bystanders viewing the emergent new order, run the grave risk of being completely passed over.