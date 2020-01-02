Marketing & Mythology

I pondered this all morning and the most fitting answer hit me like a speeding truck at lunchtime. A successful Indian automobile brand is named after a central character from the Ramayan. This four-wheeler brand is so well known that the fact that it's named after a deity is something of a blind spot. If you haven't guessed already - it's Maruti, another name for Hanuman. With good reason though, the company has never marketed its cars on the back of this fact. There was plenty of scope to do so, come to think of it; Hanuman was but a messenger, always on the move with important items (like the Dronagiri mountain laden with Sanjeevani herbs, and Ram's ring at a later point in the story) and information (he was tasked with telling Sita about the rescue plan).