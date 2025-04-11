MarTech’s got muscle—but needs skilled marketers to unlock its power

MarTech has transformed the way brands connect with their users. From customer data platforms (CDPs) that unify disparate data streams to advanced recommendation engines that deliver hyper-personalised campaigns, today’s MarTech stack is more powerful than ever.

It is groundbreaking for marketers because it offers real-time engagement and individualised advice. The challenge lies in the fact that possessing technology alone is not enough.

The ability to use it strategically and creatively is what drives success. We have great tools, but if our teams can't use them, it's like buying a Ferrari and not knowing how to drive.

This is why upskilling becomes essential. Given MarTech's enormous potential, 80% of Indian marketers intend to boost their spending in the upcoming years. However, 64% acknowledge that a lack of internal skills is impeding their progress.

According to a Gartner survey, companies only use 33% of their MarTech capabilities worldwide. Just think of the impact if brands were able to unlock even half of that hidden potential.

Turning challenges into growth opportunities

Building MarTech expertise can seem overwhelming at first. Teams frequently encounter problems with operational silos, resistance to change, and tool complexity. However, rather than becoming obstacles, these difficulties present chances for development.

For instance, organisations often face data silos across CRM, analytics, and social platforms when they integrate a new marketing automation system that uses AI to personalise user journeys.

Structured learning programmes and cross-functional learning sessions can break down these silos, ensuring that the data and insights flow seamlessly across departments. It can enable teams to traverse the challenging learning curves of new MarTech tools.

Who’s responsible for upskilling? Vendors have a role too

As technical as MarTech can get, ensuring teams have the necessary skills to fully harness the technology's potential is often more challenging.

This is where MarTech vendors play a crucial role. Beyond offering advanced tools, many now prioritise client enablement through structured learning programmes, training academies, and ongoing education initiatives.

For example, certain vendors provide dedicated "playbooks" for personalisation engines, detailing the exact steps needed to set up custom user segments, trigger automated workflows, and measure ROI effectively.

These efforts help brands seamlessly integrate new solutions into their workflows, empowering teams to experiment, optimise, and deliver better results.

The industry can increase adoption rates, close the skills gap, and achieve MarTech's full potential by cultivating a culture of learning and cooperation. The collaboration between brands and vendors to upskill teams can provide the conditions for greater innovation, more engaged consumers, and sustained success.

Creative ways to build MarTech skills

Upskilling doesn't have to be monotonous or restricted to traditional training courses. Gamified learning strategies that incorporate challenges and rewards can make skill development interesting and fun.

Peer learning initiatives could encourage cooperation and speed up the transfer of knowledge by allowing team members to share their experiences.

Additionally, by frequently attending MarTech-focused webinars, user conferences for specific platforms, and virtual training sessions, teams stay updated on the latest trends—like predictive analytics, advanced personalisation algorithms, and cross-channel campaign orchestration.

Simultaneously, ongoing experimentation through pilot projects could offer teams a practical learning experience by enabling them to try new tactics and resources in a low-risk setting.

Moreover, it’s important to understand that creating a future-ready marketing team demands a culture of continuous learning. Regular feedback loops assist teams in improving their tactics and cultivating an improvement-oriented mindset. Recognition programs that honour individuals and groups who embrace learning inspire employees and encourage others to follow suit.

People power the MarTech revolution

The people who wield the technology are the key to MarTech's success. While cutting-edge tools can enhance marketing initiatives, the talented teams that utilise them truly drive creativity and significant engagement.

Businesses may maintain their agility, competitiveness, and readiness for the future by investing in skill development and cultivating a culture of learning. Ultimately, MarTech encompasses more than just technology.

It’s a holistic ecosystem that thrives when data-driven strategies, collaboration, and continuous upskilling converge to propel brands toward genuine consumer connections.

(Anand Jain is the Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at CleverTap, a SaaS company that sells customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing services)