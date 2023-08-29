Onam gives national brands a grandstand view of the Kerala market

To a large swathe of the marketing population, the South of India is still an enigma. But it need not be so, and I am beginning to see a shift in the inner grindings of the industry’s wheels. Last year Ajio had a digital campaign that caught the fancy of the younger audience. This year, Swiggy has created a delectable film, quite literally, that uses every small nuance of the Onam Sadya to ‘deliver’ the message. You can be sure that Malayalee are taking note of these and other brands that talk to them in their language and idiom.