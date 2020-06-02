"Our current worldwide tragedy is a slog, but it will have another side..."

The new realities of life and business, post the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to a number of paradigm shifts in our world. Some of these are apparent, while others are subliminal. Most of these changes are still ongoing. And while much will change, the future won’t be all that different. We are likely to be presented with a series of unexpected challenges and opportunities, and business as usual will no longer be sufficient.

What this means is that while the contours of supply, demand and customer-centric cultures may change, the foundation of these concepts will continue to be in place. It is during these times that agile business systems can help companies create the innovations they need to survive, and for the future.