Self-care and other secrets of adult life... a personal account

The OP Doctor checked my pulse, blood pressure and said everything seems to be alright. I have no knowledge on medical-related stuff but insisted that he does ECG, and he checked and that too was fine. Then he advised me to lie down on one of the beds for fifteen-twenty minutes. Lying in that hospital bed I started feeling a little better - mainly because of the fact that I am already inside a hospital and if anything goes wrong, I will be taken care of. The doctor came back and said there’s no need for any medication or any worry, and it looks like I am having a mild anxiety attack. He said it could be because of mental stress and worrying too much about things. It was partly true, as at that time there was a lot going on in both personal and professional life, and I tend to overthink a lot. He advised that I take rest, and everything should be alright and maybe I can do one general health check-up once I go back to Bombay, just to reassure myself.