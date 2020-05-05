Selling to women: A view from the marketing corner offices

We were going to produce more yawn-inducing saccharine goop around how wonderfully thoughtful our women were, and/or we were going to paint our hyperbolic, soul-less causes into the next orbit.

And then COVID-19 hit the world.

We watched in shock, disbelief and awe as economic giants fell to the humble microscopic virus. We weren’t equipped to handle this! I mean, come on! Who would trust us to work from home? Hell. We don’t work from work!

Gosh.

How would we work from home? There would be no boardroom to hide inside. No posturing in committees. No comfort of physically humming and hawing in meetings.

Worse than the virus, we would be locked in with those women. You know, the ones we preached to from the comfort of our boardrooms? They now are in our homes. Cleaning our rooms, busying around emptying trash cans, cooking elaborate meals, while putting the kids on the straight and narrow.

The women among us, suddenly discovered that they were women. Locked in with their work, their chores and their loved ones. No maids (oh, they were women too? Who knew) to take the load.

This was going to be long and awkward for all of us. So, we did what we knew best.

We put out messages of solidarity. Messages of hope, messages on social media to remind users that we exist; to consume our products and services, messages to show the world how altruistic and wonderfully gregarious we are as an organisation as we post picture on picture of us giving rations and PPE kits away to the masses.

While we were putting on a show of a bleeding heart, we bullied and harangued our agencies to find production teams that would work through the lockdown and get content not worth its bytes on the cloud up and out at lightning speed. Because hey, brown-nosing up to management just took a different turn.

In the meanwhile, the women stockpiled what they could find on shelves. They started learning that the brand on the packaging didn’t matter at a time of scarcity. That when her child pleaded with her for a treat, she had one: Who cares who made it. So long as it was clean and hygienic and delivered on the taste. She was learning that Brand Z was as good as Brand A, and it cost 10 per cent less.

Now came the clincher in our careers.

All our lofty beginning-of-the-year sales predictions were now pipe dreams. Along with dreams of bonuses, increments, fat paychecks turning fatter. We the marketeers, we're about to be taught a very important lesson, one we will argue to our deathbeds.

That we are not essential in the consumer’s life. What we do at work is not essential either.

But management tends to be a committee from hell and before the axe swung our way, we did the right thing. We swung that axe the way of our partners. So, agencies were asked to take a remuneration cut. It is genius of us, really. Ask all agencies at the same time. The one to blink, sets the precedent for the others to follow. Else, the axe fell and we reallocated the portfolio to a keener fool.

We win either ways. We are genius. But we won’t celebrate too soon. We are still hiding in our homes and attending every Zoom call with the zealousness of a new trainee. Because hey, optics matter.

The celebrities and models we typically hire to embody our buyers, have taken to lamenting on social media about their nostalgia for exotic holidays, their cooking skills, their roots showing without touch-ups, or the general ennui of life, as they loll about on plush whites and fluffy cushions. In the meanwhile, our wives, and a gazillion other real women are out there. Handling laundry, crying infants, nagging in-laws, sick parents, anxious pets, fleet-footed children, while also handling their periods and their dreams - as our school-going kids take online classes on their mother’s screens.

What about our consumer: her mental health, you ask?

Her physical well-being?

Are you asking me? Mr CEO, who approved that feministic causal advertising - are you asking me if I am setting the right examples to my teams by talking about how I folded clothes today?

Or, how I shared the load with my wife? Are you nuts? Do you know the responsibilities I have? I am working twice as hard these days. Thank you, Sir. You are a beacon of hope for all of us.

How about you? Yes you, you ad-guy with your long hair and the open brief to come up with the Cannes-winning work for COVID? Why would I watch my mother cook? I have my boss to manage, otherwise, I ain't getting my paycheck this month, pal! Talk about biting life realities to take inspiration from!

Okay. How about you? Mr Digital marketing guru... How much time is your son online? Playing games and chatting with strangers? Oh. He is a digital native. He needs to know what his world is about. Like papa like beta. Wow. The future seems very secure, thanks to your parenting skills.

And you, advertising’s golden girl. You have been talking about transgender rights and the wonderful sisterhood. How have you leaned into your community this time? They are fine, I’m sure. I have a VC with the global council and I'm preparing for the next awards haul. I have my own battles, yaar. Good to see your priorities are where they should be. You go girl.

We know that women will go back to their routine the minute all this lifts. Back to their serials, their children’s school schedules, the grocery shopping lists and YouTube cooking channels. We are betting that they will go back to the numbing comfort of consumerism.

We know it.

We are just biding our time.

We know we are going to be victorious.

We know we are the champions.

Hooraah!