Striking the Balance: Generative AI in the world of PR 

In an era where technology is rapidly evolving, public relations professionals are increasingly exploring innovative tools to improve overall client experience. Amongst these disruptive technologies, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds great potential to improve content, messaging, and processes and enhance overall creative output. However, while we're all enticed by the allure of rapid content generation, it's crucial to exercise caution and ensure that adequate regulations are in place to govern the use of Generative AI in PR. It will be important to take a step back and talk about the importance of instating regulations and why PR professionals should tread carefully when embracing Generative AI for content creation.