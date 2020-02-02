Ten global digital campaigns that inspire me and why

Nike is known for its powerful online campaigns that are unique and large scale. They often convey strong social and political messages through their campaigns and are known for their bold moves in their marketing efforts. One such campaign was the recent ‘Dream Crazier’ campaign wherein they released an ad that showcased prominent female athletes and celebrated their achievements. It aptly portrayed how women are usually termed crazy when they want to follow their dreams and played with the word to promote the idea that it is okay to be 'crazy', and inspired women to follow their dreams no matter how “crazy” they feel. The ad went viral immediately and got millions of views on YouTube and Twitter in just one day.