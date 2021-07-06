The corporatisation of consumer brands

The recent spate of high profile rebrandings by Pfizer, Reckitt, General Motors, Volkswagen, AB InBev, among many others, reflect this. Summarising the intent behind the Reckitt rebranding, Jo Osborn, VP internal communication and corporate brand, said, “From Dettol to Lysol, Nurofen to Durex and Finish to Vanish, we sell more than 20 million of our trusted products to people every day, yet there is less recognition of the company behind those brands. Our new Reckitt identity will better enable us to communicate our corporate purpose to the world, and to do so in a way that is powerful, consistent and impactful.”