The crush of civilisations

The second impresario, from the same cadre, is the Silicon refugee, a soul from the valley who is seemingly on endless parole, He is lightly attired in beatific suits, linen in the case of Bombay and Bangalore. While his script is clearly the revolution of evolution, how Mars holds the secret sauce for terminating the fallacies of undernourished Earth. He will commence the evening in the egalitarian confines of Theobroma or so, embracing dialogues of bestial, or celestial, significance. Involving the metaverse while not excluding Aristotle, the patron sainthood of Warren Buffet will be the adjacent adhesive suggestive of a common destiny. Ladies in the spell of such folks, will be gobsmacked by possibilities, charmed by the affluence of imagination and inspired by the bravado of eyesight. Till February 15, most certainly.