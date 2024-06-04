The Field of Dreams: Tapping a rising sports obsession

That pithy headline on a global marketing document was a connotation about the target audience; it said that the bent of the country is towards excelling in academics. The article wasn’t wrong. Being laser-focused on exams is the norm, especially on acing maths. A centum, a perfect hundred, sets the benchmark for most Indian parents. Closely monitoring test scores is de rigueur, as is subtly yet proudly mentioning competitive ranks. Extra-curricular courses are picked out to give an extra edge. Even in pre-school interviews, tots are expected to define parallelograms.