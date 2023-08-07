The future of fake news

Operation DENVER took 22 years and dozens of secret agents to go from an anonymous letter in a small Indian newspaper to a 'Billboard Hot 100' chartbuster. The next global disinformation campaign could be planned, set up and executed by a small team, from a single room, in less than one day. This war could have devastating effects off the battlefield. It will start with a flood of stories, images, and videos created by generative artificial intelligence (AI) and published on dozens of websites, also built and deployed instantly by AI.