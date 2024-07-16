The Future of public relations: Trends and predictions for 2025 and beyond

In the digital age, crises are undergoing profound changes due to several factors. The industry has experienced a dramatic transformation thanks to the abundance of data, the global reach of the internet, and the proliferation of smartphones and digital media, transcending geographical boundaries and time zones. This evolution means that communication professionals now operate on a 24/7 basis. In an age defined by rapid information dissemination and social media virality, effective crisis management will be paramount for organisational resilience.