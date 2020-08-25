The 'March' of the Microbrand

Drilling down this consumption behaviour further, for the more affluent urban consumer, March 2020 may have changed not just what categories we buy but within these categories also what brands we buy. We did a quick survey around the (Google) room and found that almost everyone has adopted 4-5 brands in the last couple of months, ones they’d never tried before. That absolutely sinful (and preservative free) artisanal ice cream brand Cold Love. Mad Mask protective face-masks that were recommended by a friend and launched by a friend of a friend. Cureveda’s immunity building herbal Pureprash. Sacred Salts’ milk protein based skin care range. Milkbasket’s daily grocery deliveries and many, many more.