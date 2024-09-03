The role of creative content in public health messaging 

Here is the thing, nobody wants to be handed a list of things to do or not to do. Chances are that many people will shove a text heavy leaflet in their bag to never come back to, or may not have the ability to read and understand complex messaging, particularly in public health. That is why, if our aim is to change their behaviour, we have to involve them. In addition to the content being interesting and catchy, they have to be creative enough for them to stop and read.