The secret to making great ad films…

Sujatha said he couldn’t eat the food after that. He felt an emotion which was complex, sort of unsettling. “I am the one who’s written the books. I am the one who’s created the characters. I am the one who’s spent sleepless nights coming up with the plot twist… and all you’ve done is just read them. How can you get on to the same plane and speak to me that way? I am not saying that I need to be put on a pedestal, but the manner in which you’re acknowledging my creative work, using your own personal intellectual logic, is brutally robbing the ownership from me. It objectifies my emotional output, which I find deeply disconcerting.”