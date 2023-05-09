Time for India to target making more content for global markets

India has a lot to learn from the success of markets like Israel, Korea, and Turkey, who over the past decade have successfully paved the way for local stories to go global in a significant way. The storylines of these cinemas no matter how local in nature, had plots which could take place anywhere in the world. With the right kind of storytelling and characters that strike a chord, these content industries found global markets for their TV, OTT and Cinema content. The universality of emotionally driven stories and the quality of production added to the success of these content from these territories. India has a tremendous opportunity to expand its success in producing high-quality and abundant content and walk the same path. And guess what, we have scale on our side.