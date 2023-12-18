Trending in the D2C world: Global selling

Global Selling is not a new phenomenon, Amazon Global selling has been there to help brands go international however beyond tea, spices and Ayurveda there has been very little traction for Indian products so far. Indian Ethnic wear, handicrafts and art have been exported forever thanks to the Indian diaspora but most of them come non-branded. Indian brands have not had as much reception as they have today and D2C brands have caught on to this “Growth Channel” by having a legitimate Global selling plan for the year 2023 and beyond.