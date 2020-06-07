'Vocal for Local' is not a marketing strategy

This rise in pride at one end of the population spectrum was, hence, accompanied by a growing sense of alienation and resentment at the bottom-of the-pyramid. The feelings of this vast majority of Indians have been well encapsulated in mainstream culture via the movie 'Gully Boy' with its famous song 'Apna time aayega'.

But BJP and Patanjali recognised and capitalised over this dynamic much earlier in 2014, and that was the first time Prime Minister Modi floated the narrative of nationalism being equal to anti-global with his 'Make in India' slogan. This politics of protectionism is at the heart of the swift rise of right wing politics the world over.