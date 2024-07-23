What GOAT conversations reveal about the herd

There’s an old adage: “You never get a second chance to make a first impression.” While it's unclear who said it first, it won't be the last time you hear it. This is akin to James Bond fans being biased by the first secret agent they ‘Bonded’ with. For the older generation, it bounced between Connery and Moore. Millennials and Gen Z vacillate between Brosnan and Craig. Likewise, the first hero that a fan has in a sport, the one who decisively pulls them in, will always represent the ultimate for that person.