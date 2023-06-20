What is Cannesxiety and other musings from day one at Cannes Lions

Halle Berry was in the house, and that session was packed with a beeline of folks (like me) who wanted to breathe in the same air as her. But in the crowd, I picked up an interesting conversation, as a creative quoted Andre Gray (CCO, Havas' Annes88) and said, "I learnt something new today - we've heard enough about product placement. But conversation placement is the future. Instead of infiltrating our entertainment with products we want to buy, maybe brands can sell products by contributing to cultural conversations. Not by only placing a product, but also placing conversations that chip away at larger systemic issues." That's some food for thought.