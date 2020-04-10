What to expect in the advertising business in the next three months

The immediate casualty is IPL (cricket tournament) as there seems to a remote chance it will happen on schedule. It is a fact that in the first quarter, 28 per cent of annual budgets (approx.) are spent for all summer season brands. Also, the first quarter is when clients are fresh with their annual budgets and strategy for the year and are keen to begin on a strong note. However, this time it is different as most will be cautious. It will be some time before the factories, dealers reopen and business demand slowly returns. One can safely assume that this will not happen before the July-Sept quarter. Hence, the first quarter will see a dip in advertising expenditure of over Rs 10,000 crores across all media.