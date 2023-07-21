WhatsApp commerce: Impact of recent price changes on D2C businesses and ways to circumvent it

Changes:

⦁ WhatsApp charges per 24-hour conversation window, not per message.

⦁ Businesses are only charged when sending a message.

⦁ The first 1,000 conversations per month are free for each WhatsApp Business API account.

⦁ Conversations initiated from ads (click-to-WhatsApp or Page CTAs) on Facebook are free.

⦁ Meta allows businesses to send more message types to users who opt in.

Different conversation categories

⦁ Utility conversations are business-initiated conversations that entail:

⦁ Purchase information

⦁ Confirmations

⦁ Post-purchase notifications

⦁ Opt in recurring billing statements

These conversations have become cheaper, at Rs 0.30.

⦁ Authentication conversations are those that prioritise security.

Businesses use these to verify user identities through OTPs, for login, verification and recovery.

Their price is expected to be lower than the existing rates.

⦁ Marketing conversations refer to business-initiated communication to send relevant offers, deals, product restocking information, and more.

Their rates have been increased to Rs 0.72.

⦁ Service conversations are typically user-initiated conversations aiming to resolve customer queries.