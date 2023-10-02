Why Brand Gandhi is both timeless and timely

Much before the concept was even relevant or popular, sustainability was an intrinsic Gandhian virtue. Whether promotion of indigenous farming, ethnic crafts or comfortable nutrition, a future first agenda driven by here and now actions defined his credo. A great learning for modern brands who are often happy to promise the earth in terms of societal bottomline, only to focus their current actions to the dire pursuit of provocative profits Credibility is built by the demonstrable today, quite like the trademark khadi attire to visit both Lancashire cotton mills as well as the King of England in the famous Round Table Conference tour of 1931. No need for a Saville Row detour, thank you.