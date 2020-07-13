Why has Amul launched Panchamrit now?

So, will the temple authorities be willing to buy and distribute prasad, which has been made by a third party without the temple having any control over either the ingredient or the end product. And of course there is also the question of the tradition of the idol water. That in my mind is critical as it allows the temple to claim some hold over the authenticity of the prasad. Not to mention some sort of a copyright too. A standardised prasad which can be given by a small local temple too will not sit well with the big temples who would want some difference associated with their prasad.