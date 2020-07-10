With Panchamrit, Amul breaks into the 'devotion' category

Mundkur says that Amul Panchamrit could easily become a consumer product, even if it was positioned as a B2B item. “On those special occasions that one has Panchamrit, one really savours the taste and always wishes there was more. But since it is a ‘prasad’, it is embarrassing to gorge on it. But if it were freely available, why not? In other words, it is a need that has been denied. So tasty, but you can’t have enough of it.”