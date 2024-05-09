Why PR is still growing… and it will only grow more in the coming years?

Yes, while marketers have started to focus on PR, especially post-covid but it is the self-belief in marketers that will drive the importance of PR and how it will add value to the entire gamut of the marketing plan. When annual marketing budgets are planned PR should be included in the media mix right at the beginning and should be considered in the overall marketing strategy so that there is a perfect orchestration of what is being communicated, using the various communication tools. A proper and sizeable budget should be earmarked for PR and the team should continuously evaluate and gauge the effectiveness.