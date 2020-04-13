Why the Disney+ launch has not tickled my Netflix genes

All this left me thinking. We are going through perhaps one of the most challenging periods in human history. There is gloom all around and what have you. People are home bound, quarantined, locked in, call it what you may. As Sir Winston Churchill put it “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” There was a massive opportunity even in COVID for a brand like Disney. A simple message like ‘ Disney+ is now in India. Another reason for you to stay at home’ would have done it. But clearly, it was a tough one. The launch of Disney+ in India during the COVID-crisis - OMFG. What do we do? And I know the answer to that one. Let’s have a soft launch!