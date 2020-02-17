Why today’s marketer should read these 11 books

Reading a book is like being friends with some of the finest human beings. Like a great friend, a good book can comfort you, challenge you, critic you, inspire you and more importantly, leave you enriched. The fact is - even if you read more, you actually retain only a little. As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “I cannot remember the books I’ve read any more than the meals I have eaten; even so, they have made me.” Let me confess, this applies cent per cent to me. Reading a book is a journey in empathy. You start relating and empathising with the perspective of the central character (for fiction) or the author (for non-fiction). This journey is highly rewarding; because, ‘perspective’ is priceless.