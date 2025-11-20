Why your wedding budget is public, but your Spotify subscription is secret

Here's something bizarre about Indian consumer psychology that breaks every marketing playbook:

The same person who spent Rs 120,000 on a phone will spend 45 minutes looking for a cracked APK to avoid paying Rs 99 for an app.

The same person who bought a Royal Enfield for Rs 300,000 will refuse to pay Rs 500/month for Spotify Premium and use the ad-supported version.

The same uncle who spent Rs 15 lakh on his daughter's wedding will bargain for 30 minutes to save Rs 50 on vegetables.

Here's what's actually happening:

We don't buy products. We buy social proof.

That iPhone isn't a phone. It's proof you've

"made it".

That Enfield isn't transportation. It's proof you're "different".

That wedding isn't a ceremony. "It's proof your family has status."

But Spotify Premium? Nobody knows you have it.

That app you paid for? Nobody can see it.

Those vegetables? Nobody's judging you at the grocery store.

The rule: Indians will pay a premium for VISIBLE consumption. They'll fight to death to avoid paying for INVISIBLE consumption.

This is why:

Zara is packed on weekends (a Rs 3,000 shirt = visible).

But barely anyone pays for news subscriptions (Rs 500/year = invisible).

Starbucks has a long queue outside the door (Rs 400 coffee you can Instagram = visible).

But meditation apps have 0.2% paid conversion (1,500/year for mental health = invisible).

People buy Rs 80,000 worth of furniture for their living room (guests will see).

But use 10-year-old mattresses in their bedroom (nobody will see).

We are TERRIFIED of being taken advantage of. It's not about the money. It's about the fear of being seen as a fool.

"What if I'm paying for something others are getting for free?"

This is why:

Nobody admits they paid for Tinder Gold.

Everyone claims they "got a discount" on everything they bought.

People will spend two hours finding a coupon code for a Rs 100 discount.

The shame of overpaying is greater than the joy of owning.

We are PROUD of getting things free/cheap through:

"Let me find it on Amazon/Flipkart during the sale."

"Why pay when you can download/share/borrow?"

This isn't frugality. This is sport.

Getting a discount is a SOCIAL ACHIEVEMENT. You tell your friends about it.

Paying full price is a SOCIAL FAILURE. You hide it or lie about it.

The ultimate test of consumer psychology:

Would your customer be embarrassed or proud to tell their friends they bought your product?

Embarrassed: You're selling an invisible value..

Proud = You're selling visible status.

(Varun Agarwal is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, speaker, and filmmaker, co-founder of Alma Mater, and a key figure shaping India’s startup scene, inspiring millions with his talks and ventures.)