After Perplexity, The Rebel Kid turns to ChatGPT

The Rebel Kid has a talent for turning everyday chaos into content. Not long ago she posted a dramatic story about Perplexity, the AI chatbot that supposedly urged her to get stitches after a bar accident in Mykonos. The doctor on call at two in the morning seemed unsure and the machine, she said, stepped in. This week she is talking about ChatGPT instead.

The shift came after a date that went sideways. The boy wanted a kind of girl she says she is not. So she went home, found her friends asleep and did what many people increasingly do. She opened an AI chatbot for company.

Her late night chat with ChatGPT ended abruptly when it told her she had used up her free messages. She signed up for the Plus plan at Rs 1,999 a month before a friend told her about the far cheaper India plan at Rs 399. Unsure which one to choose, she asked the chatbot itself.

Her Instagram reel feels like an ad, though it carries none of the disclosures required by the Advertising Standards Council of India. Whether or not it is paid content, it points to something larger. The Rebel Kid is not loyal to any one platform and AI firms are now competing for people like her. Their aim is clear. Chatbots want to shed their reputation as intimidating tech and become everyday companions for the average user.

Influencers are an effective route to get there. The Rebel Kid’s style in particular mixes self deprecation, humour and a confessional tone that followers see as relatable. Perplexity has already leaned on this strategy. It tapped CarryMinati to promote its Airtel subscription while running global celebrity campaigns with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

ChatGPT has been scaling its presence in India too. It rolled out clean outdoor billboards focused on the power of prompts in its India campaign. It announced a sponsorship of the upcoming Women’s Premier League,a T20 cricket league. Now influencers are entering the picture.

Whether The Rebel Kid’s post was organic or orchestrated is unclear. What is certain is that India is ChatGPT’s second largest market after the United States. The competition for attention has only begun.