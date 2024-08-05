Broadcast Bill 2024 draft sparks concern over secretive consultation

The community is also upset about the limited representation of industry stakeholders during the discussions and reviews of the bill. As per reports, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reportedly held closed-door meetings with a few select stakeholders about the draft bill. They also allege that there has been no representation of digital associations, civil society, and non-industry stakeholders about the draft bill. The copies of the draft bill have been released with a watermark unique to the stakeholder so leaks can be tracked.