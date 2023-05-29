Deinfluencer Foodpharmer turns influencer; to promote clean small businesses in June for free

He will be seen promoting homegrown brands that don’t have huge marketing budgets.
Revant Himatsingka, known as Foodpharmer, became popular on social media after the Bournvita controversy. He continued his deinfleuncing journey with Maggi and Kissan Ketchup.
Recently, Himatsingka posted a video announcing his new program, ‘Small Business Big Impact’. In it he will promote homegrown companies that manufacture clean products but don’t have huge marketing budgets to compete with big players. These will be healthy and beneficial products.
He will be promoting the brands for free in the month of July on his social media channels, he claims in the video.
Usually, he is seen putting down big FMCG players by pointing out sugar, and unhealthy contents in the products. With this program, he is turning out to become an advertising platform for homegrown brands. He could also be seen collaborating with the brands.