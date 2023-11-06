Dress to impress, noodle to 'Wow': Sunfeast Yippee teams up with Jasmeen kaur

The viral dress designer took over Instagram with her famous dialogue “...so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”
In today's digital landscape, meme marketing has become a dominating force on various social media platforms. A viral short clip of an individual can swiftly propel them into the limelight of both social and mainstream media. Recognising this powerful trend, brands often seize the opportunity to partner with these creators to promote themselves and showcase their latest innovations.
A video featuring dress designer Jasmeen Kaur enthusiastically describing one of her outfits as "...so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow" recently gained widespread circulation on Instagram. The clip quickly became an internet sensation, capturing the attention of influencers and celebrities alike. The reel amassed over seven million views, three million likes, and two lakh shares on Instagram.
To leverage the opportunity, Sunfeast Yippee partnered with Kaur to introduce the new Yippee! Wow Masala Noodles. In the video, Kaur enthusiastically extolled the noodles as being "...incredibly delicious, so yummy, just like a Wow in every bite." The fresh Masala Noodles promise to deliver a Wow experience with every slurp.
Renowned celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Wamiqa Gabbi, Nick Jonas, and Yashraj Mukhate hopped on the bandwagon, riding on its immense popularity.