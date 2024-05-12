Foodphamer’s ‘Label Padhega India’ initiative combats false marketing claims; urges companies to provide better quality products

“Label Padhega India is a health movement to fight against all the food scandals happening in India! Every week we hear of a new food issue such as the Baby formula, Children’s health drink, Indian chips having Palm oil and the Masala-cancer issue. If majority of us started reading labels, companies will be forced to stop false marketing and start giving us better quality food! Let us all unite and transform India from the Diabetes Capital of the world to the Health Capital of the World!,” says Himatsingka.