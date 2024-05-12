Foodphamer’s ‘Label Padhega India’ initiative combats false marketing claims; urges companies to provide better quality products

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as 'Foodpharmer' has launched a new initiative titled ‘Label Padhega India’ that urges people to read the labels of everyday packaged foods sold in India.
The influencer claims this will force major companies to stop false marketing claims and start providing better quality products. He has roped in a number of celebrities and influencers like Archana Puran Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Terrence Lewis, Ankur Warikoo, Abhinav Bindra, Masoom Minawala among many others.
“Label Padhega India is a health movement to fight against all the food scandals happening in India! Every week we hear of a new food issue such as the Baby formula, Children’s health drink, Indian chips having Palm oil and the Masala-cancer issue. If majority of us started reading labels, companies will be forced to stop false marketing and start giving us better quality food! Let us all unite and transform India from the Diabetes Capital of the world to the Health Capital of the World!,” says Himatsingka.
In order to get people to read labels, he has launched a social media challenge that asks people to upload a story or a post with a label and further challenge three more people to do the same. Tag food pharmer if the feel like it and to use the Label Padhega India music which is available on Instagram music library.
“Get your kids, friends, office colleagues to participate in this challenge! I will also give some gifts to 100+ people and personally meet some people who do these challenge!,” he adds.
Himatsingka, a graduate of NYU Stern School of Business rose to fame last year when he posted a video on his Twitter and YouTube channels alleging that there was excessive sugar in Mondelez India's Bournvita. Consequently, Mondelez India sent him a legal notice. Fearing the repercussions from a top law firm, he removed the video. However, before its removal, millions had already viewed it, alerting multinational companies and causing nationwide stir.
The impact of the video was such that it forced BourVita to actually revise the sugar content in its products. Since then, FoodPharmer’s videos have helped in educating people about the actual quality of products being sold by giant FMCG brands in India vs what is marketed.
He has also taken on Lay’s and highlighted that it uses Palm oil for its chips in India meanwhile it doesn’t use Palm oil in the United States. A few weeks later, Lay’s issued a statement that stated they have begun the process of replacing palm oil with a relatively healthier oil in India.
In one of his videos he had also highlighted the amount of sugar that is added in baby cereals of giant FMCG brands. Recently a global report also claimed that Nestle sold baby products with higher sugar content in lesser-developed countries including India.
He has also targeted companies like Maggi for making claims like its atta noodles include fibre that's equivalent to three rotis and claimed that the fibre amount in the noodles is rather negligible.