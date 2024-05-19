From Ayush Mehra to Nancy Tyagi, influencers who walked the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Namita Thapar, Ankush Bahuguna, Viraj Ghelani, Aastha Shah, and Vishnu Kaushal also graced the occasion this year.
With the rise of Indian influencers who have created an impact among people and secured brand collaborations in the country, they are now making a significant impact on the global stage.
The 77th Cannes Film Festival is once again witnessing Indian influencers and content creators marking their presence. Here is a list of those who walked the Cannes red carpet:
Ankush Bahuguna
Male beauty influencer Ankush Bahuguna wore an outfit designed by Rohitash Notani. He is promoting young Indian fashion designers at the event. He walked the red carpet as part of the Brut India squad, with Brut being the official media partner of the festival.
Ayush Mehra
Indian youtuber and actor Ayush Mehra was seen in an outfit for the Cannes 2024 designed by Sawan Gandhi.
Nancy Tyagi
Indian content creator Nancy Tyagi walked at the red carpet at the Cannes 2024 Film Festival. She wore a ruffle gown designed by herself.
Viraj Ghelani
Content creator Viraj Ghelani wore the outfit designed by Chandan Gandhi. Along with this, he wore sunglasses from DB Eyewear and a watch from Omega.
Aastha Shah
Influencer Aastha Shah showed up at the event donning a glossy golden gown designed by Fouad Sarkis, along with rings and cuffs by Swarovski. She also represented Brut India at the festival.
Vishnu Kaushal
Vishnu Kaushal is known for creating humorous content on Instagram. He made an appearance at the film festival wearing an outfit designed by Shrey Vij.
Namita Thapar
Namita Thapar, executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals also graced the Cannes Film Festival wearing her outfit designed by Elio Abou Fayssal along with jewellery from Helena Joy.
However, netizens are not happy seeing these influencers and content creators at the festival. Users questioned Brut India about the reason behind inviting these influencers to Cannes.
They believe the event is about celebrating films and filmmakers, and instead of inviting those in the industry, they are inviting social media influencers.
This conversation was initiated during the 76th Cannes Film Festival (2023), where influencers like Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Masoom Minawala, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Shivani Bafna walked the red carpet.