From celebrities to nano creators: How brands went hyperlocal this festive season

There was a time when brands predominantly relied on big celebrities and actors for endorsements. However, in recent years, that dynamic has undergone a significant change. Today, brands across categories collaborate with a mix of celebrities, macro- and micro-influencers, as well as regional and nano creators to build a more holistic ecosystem around their products.

Ramya Ramachandran, founder and CEO of Whoppl, a content-to-commerce agency, says that almost 70% of influencer budgets now go to micro- and nano-creators. “They drive the most impact, while macro influencers help create the overall buzz. Measuring success has also shifted – it’s not about views anymore, but engagement, conversions, and understanding which communities are responding.”

This shift towards microcommunities is visible across industries. With the biggest festive period, Diwali, now behind us, we spoke to a few brands across categories to understand how they’re tapping regional and nano creators with smaller yet deeply engaged audiences to drive meaningful connections.

Hyperlocal storytelling: Going beyond pan-India campaigns

For BIBA, hyperlocal marketing has become a key differentiator during festive seasons. “India is a richly diverse market,” says Ekta Dutta, head of marketing at BIBA.

“Every few hundred kilometres, festivals are celebrated differently, with unique rituals, attire, and even colour preferences. For a brand like BIBA, being sensitive to these cultural nuances isn’t optional; it’s essential.”

The ethnic wear brand works with regional icons such as Anupama Parameswaran in Andhra Pradesh and Janki Bodiwala in Gujarat, alongside numerous local influencers who create content tailored to their communities. “While pan-India campaigns maintain a unified brand voice, hyperlocal activations make BIBA feel personal and relatable,” Dutta adds.

MagickHome follows a similar approach. Jayesh Sali, senior GM & marketing head, says, “A Navratri post in Ahmedabad doesn’t look or sound the same as an Onam story in Kochi. We seek creators who live and breathe these festivals and understand the emotional layers of the celebration.”

Nano and micro creators: Driving engagement and conversions

Across sectors, brands are finding that smaller creators punch above their weight in engagement and influence.

Ashutosh Valani, co-founder of Renee Cosmetics, reveals, “About 25% of our total marketing budget goes to influencers, and 80% of that is dedicated to micro creators. Big celebrities build aspiration, but micro influencers are the ultimate sales drivers. Their content performs better across Meta, YouTube, or Amazon, and repeated collaborations strengthen brand recall.”

Zoff Foods' co-founder Akash Agrawalla explains, “It’s a slow-working process with nano influencers, but their engagement is genuine and community-driven. We also customise content in local languages to make it culturally relevant.”

“Even if the overall budget isn’t very high, these creators bring credibility and community trust, which ultimately helps conversions when combined with larger influencers,” he adds.

Duroflex also leverages this model. Ullas Vijay, the brand's CMO, says that nano- and micro-influencers bring authenticity, intimacy, and higher engagement with niche communities that actually influence purchase decisions.

"During Onam, we used regional creators to complement celebrity-led campaigns with Amala Paul, generating over 15,000 AI-personalised greetings across Kerala.”

WPP’s India Influencer Marketing Report 2025 estimates the Indian influencer marketing industry at Rs 3,600 crore in 2024, forecasting 25% growth in 2025. The report also mentions that niche microinfluencers are gaining traction across high-consideration categories, such as automotive and consumer durables, with 85% of marketers in these verticals planning increased investments.

Budget allocation: Balancing aspiration with authenticity

Most brands implement a tiered influencer strategy, where celebrities provide broad reach and aspirational value, while smaller creators facilitate consistent engagement.

BIBA: Micro- and nano-influencers often receive a significant portion of digital budgets for store-level engagement, while celebrities set the festive tone.

Renee Cosmetics: 25% of the total marketing expenditure is dedicated to influencers, with 80% of that going to micro creators.

Zoff Foods: The overall budgets are modest, yet nano creators are prioritised for their authentic engagement, while celebrities enhance visibility.

Duroflex: Budget allocation varies by campaign and is tailored to specific objectives; macro influencers are used for visibility, whereas nano influencers focus on engagement and conversions.

MagickHome: Macro influencers contribute to creating a festive identity, while numerous micro- and nano-influencers localise the narrative for more personal engagement.

Festival-first content: Aligning with local relevance

Regional festivals dictate both influencer selection and content strategy.

BIBA collaborates with Assamese influencers during Durga Puja, South Indian creators for Onam, and Punjabi voices for Karwa Chauth.

Renee Cosmetics designs campaigns around Karwa Chauth in the North, Onam in the South, and other geographically significant festivals.

Zoff Foods integrates festival-specific content for nano and celebrity creators, posting around local rituals in evening hours and tailoring content to regional tastes.

Duroflex used Onam in Kerala to highlight mattress innovation with Arctic Ice Fabric Technology, localised storytelling, and event sponsorships.

MagickHome built multiple micro-moments within the larger festive narrative, ensuring regional relevance in both tone and language.

Tusharr Kumar, CEO of OML, a creative agency, adds that hyperlocal influencer marketing brings more efficiency into campaign planning.

“If your targeting strategy is specific to certain regions, and you work with creators from those areas, audiences connect with you in much more meaningful ways. It's not just about hoping to reach the right people—you actually do,” he says.

He explains that ROI varies depending on campaign goals – from footfalls for a local store launch to conversions for e-commerce via coupon codes. “When you work with smaller creators, engagement levels are really high. The key is to define your objectives clearly — that’s what determines how you measure success.”

Hyperlocal marketing: Beyond festive seasons

For most brands, hyperlocal influencer marketing is no longer limited to festive seasons.

According to Renee Cosmetics, hyperlocal marketing will be relevant throughout the year. "Festivals drive the largest chunk of sales, but with q-commerce expanding, marketing will need to reach consumers wherever the product is available.”

Ullas Vijay, Duroflex; Tusharr Kumar, OML

Similarly, Zoff Foods observes that while it is a slow process, nano influencers gradually build trust and top-of-mind recall, creating long-term brand impact.

Duroflex leverages campaigns such as SIT Games, Pride Sofa, and Purr-fect Couch to engage niche communities year-round, while MagickHome employs layered influencer strategies to drive local engagement, footfalls, and conversions well beyond the festive period.

The takeaway: Local relevance drives real impact

The insights from these brands underline a shift in strategy: national campaigns create awareness, but regional and nano influencers drive actual engagement and conversions. Across categories – from fashion and beauty to home products – the combination of aspiration, authenticity, and hyperlocal relevance ensures brands capture attention and translate it into meaningful sales.