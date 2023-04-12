Government increases scrutiny of health and wellness influencers, experts react

The sexual and mental health space has seen a spike of Indian influencers in the recent past. The likes of Dr. Tanaya (famously known as Dr. Cuterus), Seema Anand, Leeza Mangaldas, etc., are some of the top influencers bursting myths around sexual health. Similarly, Divija Bhasin or ‘The Awkward Goat’ and Aishwarya Chawla are a few names that have been advocating the cause of mental well-being.