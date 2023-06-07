Masoom Minawala and Schbang launch a talent management vertical, MMaximize

Harshil Karia, founder, Schbang said, “For Schbang, this is an important strategic move. It brings us closer to creators and helps us leverage our efficient service standards, access to tech companies and clients to be able to deliver a market-beating service for Talent in India and beyond. It will also help the large client pool in Schbang give first opportunity to co-create IPs with many exciting creators and celebrities.”

“I could not think of anyone better than Masoom to partner with on this joint venture.” he continued.