Navigating the attention economy: Challenges and strategies for creators

Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok use social media algorithms, which are rules and calculations, to decide which content to display and to whom. As these algorithms become more advanced, particularly with AI gaining prominence, they will shape the discovery, engagement, and eventual monetisation of content.

However, the rise of short-form videos and the addictive nature of doomscrolling have made it significantly harder for creators and brands to capture and retain audience attention. To add to the challenge, these algorithms are updated frequently and often without warning, leaving creators frustrated by the unpredictability of what content will resonate or perform well.

This highlights the dual nature of the digital landscape—a realm brimming with opportunities yet fraught with challenges.

The need for algorithm transparency

The lack of transparency from platforms such as YouTube, Meta, and Snapchat adds to the uncertainty for creators. Shubham Singhal, CEO and co-founder of Dot Media, argues that a lack of clarity about how content is promoted, shared, or monetised creates challenges that make it harder for creators to optimise their efforts.

"By offering more insights, platforms can empower creators and foster a more sustainable ecosystem.”

Dharika Merchant, COO of LIT, Alchemy Group, explains that while some platforms have begun offering workshops and tools to help creators navigate algorithms, the complexity of these systems makes it challenging to pinpoint precise success factors.

“Platforms are data-intensive, so they can only share so much about how their algorithms function.”

Similarly, Kalyan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Klug Tech, says the agenda for social media platforms has always been to get paid media and ads. He says their core focus is capturing attention to keep people engaged, which increases views and allows precise targeting for advertisers.

However, with more creators joining platforms, competition grows, and discoverability becomes tougher.

“From a creator's perspective, it can be hard to accept that it's becoming increasingly difficult to gain attention in today's attention economy. Scrolling behaviour and the dopamine-driven nature of algorithms mean creators must constantly adapt." Kalyan Kumar, founder and CEO, Klug Klug Tech

The challenges for creators

In an era dominated by mindless scrolling through 10-30 second reels, the idea of algorithms as a surefire strategy is increasingly being debunked by experts. Even popular tactics such as hashtags, trending audio, and viral challenges may no longer guarantee your content's success.

"The idea of an 'algorithm cheat code' is largely a myth. They are short-lived, and reliance on them can backfire. Instead, creators should focus on sustainable strategies that prioritise high-quality content and authentic engagement.” Shubham Singhal, CEO and co-founder of Dot media

There is a pressure to constantly engage with trends, which highlights the challenges of maintaining relevancy in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

While one can argue that developing niche specialisation and focusing on talent can help creators form a strong foundation, the relentless demand for fresh content makes even big influencers struggle to keep up, as exemplified by established creators like Prajakta Koli, who occasionally upload a video dancing to a trending song just to ‘keep the algorithm alive’.





When we scroll through Instagram, seeing the glamorous and rich lifestyle of a few content creators might look appealing. This is why thousands of young people are joining these platforms to make a living. However, industry insiders say that only a fraction of the thousands of people creating content actually achieve this.

“If everyone starts using the same trending strategies, their value diminishes. Platforms evolve to avoid exploitation,” says Kumar.

The rise of social media has empowered millions to become content creators, but the path to success is fraught with challenges.

“The abundance of content has created a crowded marketplace where creators must fight harder than ever for attention. Factors like payment imbalances, opaque algorithms, and mental health concerns compound the difficulties. The stark reality is that only a small percentage of global creators earn more than $100,000 annually, highlighting the economic disparity in the creator ecosystem,” says Singhal of Dot Media.