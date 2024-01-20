Orry decodes personal branding; plans his digital demise

On the final episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, he referred to his team members as his ‘minions.’
In the final episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, decodes his brand strategy. During the show, he predicted his digital demise and outlined his plans for a comeback.
He mentions that he and his team members, whom he refers to as 'minions', have already orchestrated his digital downfall. Orry stated, “When I read the comment section, everything’s like oh his 15 minutes will end, he’s going to vanish, just wait. I think I am better than everyone but I am planning my own downfall now.”
Referring to his workspace as the ‘relevance room,’ Orry explained to Johar, “In my relevance room, all my ‘minions’ come up with ideas, and they pitch ideas on how to keep relevancy and this is how I stay in the news. In the Orry room, we are planning my demise, my digital demise.”
He states that the Orry-ians want to witness his fall very soon, awaiting the right idea to mark the end of his 15 minutes of fame. “Very soon. We're waiting for the right idea and then the 15 minutes will be up. Then we will plan a comeback. My fall is coming. In a movie, every lead actor has a fall and they have to have a comeback. Before anyone can plan it (his digital demise), I am planning it."
He aspires to make a comeback akin to the hero of a Bollywood movie.
In recent interviews, Orry has emphatically declared, “I am a marketing genius.”
Orry’s rise to fame is primarily attributed to his expansive network, which includes all his acquaintances. On his Instagram, he is frequently seen adorned in luxury brands such as Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton.
He has engaged in multiple brand collaborations with Netflix, Cred, and boAt. Additionally, he made a guest appearance on BiggBoss17.