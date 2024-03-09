Ranveer Allahbadia, AiyyoShraddha, Kamiya Jani, and Aman Gupta are among the winners at the inaugural National Creators Awards

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
India saw its first-ever National Creators Awards take place in Delhi on International Women’s Day. It was the first time the government awarded the creators.
Prime Minister Modi presented the awards to winners across 20 categories in a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Here is the complete list of winners (as per an HT report)
Nishchay - Best Creator in Gaming Category
Ankit Baiyanpuria - Best Health and Fitness Creator
Naman Deshmukh - Best Creator in Education Category
Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) - Best Creator in Food Category
RJ Raunac (Bauaa) - Most Creative Creator-Male
Shraddha - Most Creative Creator-Female
Jahnvi Singh - Heritage Fashion Icon Award
Malhar Kalambe - Swachhta Ambassador Award
Gaurav Chaudhary - Best Creator in Tech Category
Kamiya Jani - Favourite Travel Creator
Drew Hicks - Best International Creator
Maithili Thakur - Cultural Ambassador of The Year
Jaya Kishori - Best Creator for Social Change
Pankti Pandey - Favourite Green Champion
Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) - Disruptor of the Year
Piyush Purohit - Best Nano Creator
Aridaman - Best Micro Creator
Aman Gupta - Celebrity Creator of the Year
Lakshay Dabas - Most Impactful Agri Creator