Ranveer Allahbadia, AiyyoShraddha, Kamiya Jani, and Aman Gupta are among the winners at the inaugural National Creators Awards

Prime Minister Modi presented the awards to the winners.

India saw its first-ever National Creators Awards take place in Delhi on International Women’s Day. It was the first time the government awarded the creators.

Prime Minister Modi presented the awards to winners across 20 categories in a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Here is the complete list of winners (as per an HT report)

Nishchay - Best Creator in Gaming Category

Ankit Baiyanpuria - Best Health and Fitness Creator

Naman Deshmukh - Best Creator in Education Category

Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) - Best Creator in Food Category

RJ Raunac (Bauaa) - Most Creative Creator-Male

Shraddha - Most Creative Creator-Female

Jahnvi Singh - Heritage Fashion Icon Award

Malhar Kalambe - Swachhta Ambassador Award

Gaurav Chaudhary - Best Creator in Tech Category

Kamiya Jani - Favourite Travel Creator

Drew Hicks - Best International Creator

Maithili Thakur - Cultural Ambassador of The Year

Jaya Kishori - Best Creator for Social Change

Pankti Pandey - Favourite Green Champion

Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) - Disruptor of the Year

Piyush Purohit - Best Nano Creator

Aridaman - Best Micro Creator

Aman Gupta - Celebrity Creator of the Year

Lakshay Dabas - Most Impactful Agri Creator

